Services for Barbara Blair, 77, widow of Dennis Blair, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, July 27, at the funeral home. Blair died Sunday, July 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Blair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

