Barbara Green Butler, age 85, passed away peacefully March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, following a brief illness. She moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, in 2020 to be closer to her children. She was born July 17, 1937, in Frankfort, Kentucky, where she lived most of her life.

Barbara Butler

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Butler of Frankfort; her parents, Harry Watts and Anna Lee Green of Frankfort; sister-in-law, Kathy Green of Frankfort; and grandson, Cooper Griffin of Bowling Green.

