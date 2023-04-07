Barbara Butler

Barbara Green Butler, age 85, passed away peacefully March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, following a brief illness. She moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, in 2020 to be closer to her children. She was born July 17, 1937, in Frankfort, Kentucky, where she lived most of her life.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Butler of Frankfort; her parents, Harry Watts and Anna Lee Green of Frankfort; sister-in-law, Kathy Green of Frankfort; and grandson, Cooper Griffin of Bowling Green.
She is survived by her sister, Patsy Franklin (Bob) of Nashville, Tennessee; her brothers, Dan Green and John Green (Susan), both of Frankfort; her children, Mark Blackburn (Geri) of Bedford, Virginia, Sarah Woodall (Gilbert) of Hendersonville, Tennessee, William Blackburn (Stephanie) and Ginny Griffin both of Bowling Green; stepchildren, Beth Kido (Rod) of Renten, Washington, and Greg Butler of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Sage Woodall, Ally Crockett (Matt), Harrison Griffin, Miranda Hensley (Ryan), Jillian Blackburn and Abby Blackburn; great-grandchildren, Auria Harris, Carson Harris and George Crockett; six nieces and nephews; a multitude of Green and Lee cousins; and many dear friends.
Barbara loved and nurtured her family selflessly. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and Franklin County Homemakers. A gifted seamstress, painter, crafter and card player, she loved to read and was quick to laugh, especially at herself.
Barbara was a wonderful cook, always making room at her table for anyone who happened to be at her home when it was time to sit down for a meal. When asked once for her vegetable soup recipe, Barbara replied, “Well, you have to start by plowing the garden and getting the seeds planted.” She taught her children to be grateful for their blessings and to choose to be happy.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, Frankfort, Kentucky. Memorial services will follow Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of your choice. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to leave messages of condolences.
