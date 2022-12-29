Services for Barbara Childers, 84, widow of Billy Thomas Childers, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Clark Legacy Center. Childers died Wednesday, Dec. 28.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Childers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

