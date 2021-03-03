LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Barbara Marie Downs Cross, 66, will be noon Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Cross died Tuesday.
 
 
 
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

