Services for Barbara Curtsinger, 65, wife of Steven Curtsinger, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Thursday. Curtsinger died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Curtsinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

