Barbara Ann Donica,74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Freeborn County, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Val and Leona Jorgenson Severtson.
A graduate of Kansas State University, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and later earned her Master’s in Sociology. She began her nursing career in Duluth, Minnesota, before leading nursing staffs at various assisted living facilities and later working with the Kentucky Department of Education and the school nursing programs. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, enjoyed shopping, jewelry and was known for having a hat for every occasion and outfit.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Alan) Bryan, Georgetown, Kentucky, and Aaron (Heather) Heilman, Overland Park, Kansas; brother, John (Becky) Severtson, Albert Lea, Minnesota; grandchildren, Quentin and Gavin Heilman, Kaitlin, Olivia and Tyler Bryan; as well as her companion, Billy Bingham. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Severtson.
Services were held Sunday in Georgetown at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or the Lexington Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
