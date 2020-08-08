Barbara Ann Donica,74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Freeborn County, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Val and Leona Jorgenson Severtson.

A graduate of Kansas State University, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and later earned her Master’s in Sociology.  She began her nursing career in Duluth, Minnesota, before leading nursing staffs at various assisted living facilities and later working with the Kentucky Department of Education and the school nursing programs.  She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Frankfort, Kentucky, enjoyed shopping, jewelry and was known for having a hat for every occasion and outfit.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Alan) Bryan, Georgetown, Kentucky, and Aaron (Heather) Heilman, Overland Park, Kansas; brother, John (Becky) Severtson, Albert Lea, Minnesota; grandchildren, Quentin and Gavin Heilman, Kaitlin, Olivia and Tyler Bryan; as well as her companion, Billy Bingham. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Severtson.

Services were held Sunday in Georgetown at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org) or the Lexington Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Donica, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 9
First Visitation
Sunday, August 9, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Aug 9
Service
Sunday, August 9, 2020
5:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription