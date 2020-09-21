Arrangements for Barbara June Davis Fitzgerald, 64, wife of Tom Fitzgerald, Arrangements are pending at Rogers Funeral Home. Fitzgerald died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Fitzgerald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

