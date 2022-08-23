HARRODSBURG — Graveside services for Barbara Frueh, 82, of Frankfort, wife of Daniel Frueh, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill Cemetery pavilion. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Frueh died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Frueh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

