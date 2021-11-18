Services for Barbara Goodrich McCarthy, 90, widow of John J. McCarthy, will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. McCarthy died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara McCarthy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription