A memorial service for Barbara Green Butler, 85, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ljtfuneralhome.com. Butler died March 25.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Butler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

