Barbara Haney, 64, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, Barbara was born July 2, 1957, to the late Russell and Virginia Crace Haney.

A caregiver for many years, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and was always up for a good game of cards or Yahtzee. Barbara loved being with her family.

In addition to her son, Preston Haney of Frankfort, Barbara is survived by her brothers, Jake (Thelma) Haney, Lawrenceburg and Rocky Haney, Frankfort; grandchildren, Austin Hortenbury, Trenton Haney, Camden Redmon, Keegan Haney, and Tanner Haney; nieces, Jennifer Haney, Frankfort, Sophie Avery, Frankfort, CJ Hoskins, Frankfort, and Olivia Haney, Versailles; nephews, Nathan Collins, Lexington and Dustin Collins, Frankfort; and great-nieces and -nephews, Jacob Thompson, McKayla Neat, Jaden Barbee, Jasmin Hoskins, and Dustin Collins, Jr.

In addition to her parents, Russell and Virginia Crace Haney, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Cory Haney; and a sister, Kathy Collins.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Collins, Dustin Collins, Tanner Haney, Forest Palmer, Austin Hortenbury, Justin Tillman, Stephen Hoskins, and Hayden Lyons.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601, to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

