Barbara J. Shramm

Barbara Jean Peters Shramm, age 67, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Coleen Beasecker officiating. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. service time on Friday.
Mrs. Shramm was born in Seguin, Texas, on June 23, 1952, to the late Thomas Milford and Gracie Mae Cornn Peters. She retired as a branch manager from Kentucky State Government Cabinet for Family Based Services after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time traveling with her girlfriends to the beach, reading, crocheting, knitting, and playing Sudoku and chair volleyball. Above all, she loved time spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, John Nelson Shramm; children, Kelly Newton, Michael Newton (Anya), Julie Shramm, John Shramm, Jr. (Kelley), Antone Miller (Milena), Brigitte Renfro, Danielle Craig (Scotty), Brandy Shramm, and Tia Shramm; siblings, Paula Newton, Gene Peters, Katherine Sanderson (Edward), and Virgie See. She was also blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Joseph Shramm.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com