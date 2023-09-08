Funeral service for Barbara Jane Dempsey, 84, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Burial will take place at Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Barbara was born on January 7, 1939, to the late John Sidney Rice and Verna Lee Seeders Rice.

Barbara Jane Dempsey

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Jim) Armstrong, Melissa (Greg) Harrod; two brothers, John Doug (Nina Sue) Rice, Ricky Thomas (Patricia) Rice; four sisters, Norma Sullivan, Judy (Bobby) Mackey, Peggy Sue Pace, Wanda Lee Hammond; four grandchildren, John E. (Kendra) Armstrong, Jeremy S. (Justin) Armstrong-Derossett, Devin S. Harrod, Ezekiel Harrod; and two great-grandchildren, Madison Armstrong, Breanna Woodside; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

