Barbara “Janie” Games, age 58, passed away on June 2, 2020. Private services will be held.
Janie was born in Frankfort on June 1, 1962, to Walter Thomas Games and Mary Joyce Duvall Games. She was a 1980 graduate of Franklin County High School. Janie retired from Kentucky state government CHFS after serving many years in Child Support Enforcement.
After retirement, she worked at Bluegrass Ultra Transit as a dispatcher. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering at LIFE House for Animals.
Janie was a funny, opinionated, generous and independent woman. With a loving heart, her greatest attribute was her caring nature and ability to see the best in people. She will be missed by many, and never duplicated.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Joyce Duvall Games; siblings, Carol Raiford (John), of Auburn, Alabama, and Scott Games (Lisa), of Frankfort.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Hawkins (Gordon) and Nancy Perry (Steve).
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to L.I.F.E. House for Animals or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.