Barbara "Janie" Games

Barbara “Janie” Games, age 58, passed away on June 2, 2020. Private services will be held.

Janie was born in Frankfort on June 1, 1962, to Walter Thomas Games and Mary Joyce Duvall Games. She was a 1980 graduate of Franklin County High School. Janie retired from Kentucky state government CHFS after serving many years in Child Support Enforcement.

After retirement, she worked at Bluegrass Ultra Transit as a dispatcher. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering at LIFE House for Animals.

Janie was a funny, opinionated, generous and independent woman. With a loving heart, her greatest attribute was her caring nature and ability to see the best in people. She will be missed by many, and never duplicated.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Joyce Duvall Games; siblings, Carol Raiford (John), of Auburn, Alabama, and Scott Games (Lisa), of Frankfort.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Hawkins (Gordon) and Nancy Perry (Steve).

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to L.I.F.E. House for Animals or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

