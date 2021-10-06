Barbara Jean Collins

Barbara Jean Smither Collins, age 92, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Barbara was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 12, 1929, to the late Will Andrew Smither and Mary Stinson Smither. She retired in 2000 from Kentucky State University and was a faithful member of Bethesda Temple. In her spare time, she enjoyed writing and playing piano. 

She is survived by her children, Celina Bean (George), Maria Collins, and Roderick Collins; and brother, Dubois Smither (Sharon). She was also blessed with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Esten Collins; children, Sherman Esten Collins Jr, Cerdan Collins, and Teresa Moss; and siblings, Billy Smither and Mary Gladden. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bethesda Temple on Glenn’s Creek Road.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

