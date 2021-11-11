A celebration of life for Barbara Jean Stewart, 88, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Nov. 20 at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Stewart died July 26.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription