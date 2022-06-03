Memorial services for Barbara Jean Vincent, 82, Frankfort will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Stephen Fincher will officiate. She died unexpectedly Monday while out of town.  

A native of Providence, Kentucky, she was a homemaker and aid at Southside Elementary School in Shelbyville and attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, Frankfort.

She was the daughter of Goldie Belle Parker and Warren Eugene Lloyd and was preceded in death by her husband, Johnie R. Vincent.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy (John) Kremer; sons, Steve (Wilma) Vincent and Scott (Karen) Vincent, all of Frankfort; grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Stacy, Jessica, Jonathan, Joshua, Kyle, Sarah and Sam; and nine great-grandchildren. 

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, until service time. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

 

