Services for Barbara Jean Vincent Saturday, June 11, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home have been canceled because of COVID-19. Services have been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the funeral home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time June 25 at the funeral home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Vincent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

