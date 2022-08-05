Barbara Jo Wilson Devin, 68, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Steve Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Barbara Jo Wilson Devin

Barbara Jo Wilson Devin was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on December 26, 1953, to Ed and Norma Wilson. Barbara was employed by Kentucky State Government where she worked in Human Resources. She was a proud member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Frankfort Mustang Club.

