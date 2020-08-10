Barbara Katherine Clark, age 62, passed away in her home in Foley, Alabama, on Aug. 6, 2020. Born Sept. 23, 1957 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Maurice Medley and Jo Ann Freeman Medley.
Kathy was survived by her loving husband, Ronald Clark, of Foley, Alabama. Kathy and her husband, Ron, were the prior owners of Farmer’s Kitchen which was previously located on U.S. 127 North, in Frankfort.
She is survived by her children, Jason Thomas Best (Kat) of Chicago, Zachary Harley (Mollee) of Salvisa, Cole Clark (Marissa) of Foley, Alabama, and Caleb Stratton, of Kentucky; grandchildren Abigail Harley and Hudson Harley of Salvisa; siblings, Joyce Ann Edwards, of Lawrenceburg, Herbert Charles Medley, of Harrodsburg, Johnathan Trevor Medley, of Frankfort, and Patricia Ann Sims, of New Walla, Oklahoma; mother-in-law, Joyce Hall, of Foley, Alabama; and lifetime friend, Cathy Rodgers, of Frankfort.
Kathy was preceded in death by a brother; William Edward “Bubby” Overstreet.
Services will be held Aug. 13, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Wolfbay Funeral Home, 2551 South McKenzie St., Foley, Alabama, 36535. Visitation will be at 4:30 p.m. for close relatives and 5-6 p.m. for family and friends.
