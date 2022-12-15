VERSAILLES — Services for Barbara Kraus Kjelland, 84, will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Versailles Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Baptist Church. Kjelland died Wednesday, Dec. 14.

