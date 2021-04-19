SALVISA — Services for Barbara Lee Walker Tincher, 59, will be private. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Tincher died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Tincher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription