SALVISA — Services for Barbara Lee Walker Tincher, 59, will be private. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Tincher died Wednesday.
