Services for Barbara Lynne Nooner, 64, wife of Richard E. Nooner, will be private at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Nooner died Thursday, Oct. 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Nooner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

