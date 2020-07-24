LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Barbara Ann Gastineau McGaughey, 80, wife of Leslie Joe McGaughey, will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday. McGaughey died Thursday.

