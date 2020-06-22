HATCHELL, Barbara.jpg

Barbara Hatchell

LAWRENCEBURG — Barbara Medley Hatchell, 77, wife of 61 years to William T. Hatchell, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Norton Women & Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Born Aug. 9, 1942, in Anderson County, Kentucky, Barbara was the daughter of the late Worley and Nettie Casey Medley.

Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Kay Hatchell; a sister, Joyce Sallee; and three brothers, Maurice Medley, Carrol Medley and Bobby Medley.

Barbara was a homemaker and a member of the Parksville Baptist Church in Danville.

Including her husband, Barbara is survived by her children, Billie Jo (husband Kenneth) Sea, Melissa (husband Dale) Stinnett and Timothy Dale (wife Penny) Hatchell; her grandchildren, Patrick (Sarah) Sea, Annie (Derek) Hood, Claiborne Sea, Cassie (Cody) Christopher, Adam Stinnett, Dylan Stinnett, Chesna Stinnett, Corey Downing, Casey Hatchell and Jesse Hatchell; her great-grandchildren, Austin Downing, Ayden Downing, Sam Hood, Easton Christopher, Ryan Christopher, Elliot Sea and Carter Sea.

Private services will be held for Barbara at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

