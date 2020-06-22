LAWRENCEBURG — Barbara Medley Hatchell, 77, wife of 61 years to William T. Hatchell, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Norton Women & Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Born Aug. 9, 1942, in Anderson County, Kentucky, Barbara was the daughter of the late Worley and Nettie Casey Medley.
Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Kay Hatchell; a sister, Joyce Sallee; and three brothers, Maurice Medley, Carrol Medley and Bobby Medley.
Barbara was a homemaker and a member of the Parksville Baptist Church in Danville.
Including her husband, Barbara is survived by her children, Billie Jo (husband Kenneth) Sea, Melissa (husband Dale) Stinnett and Timothy Dale (wife Penny) Hatchell; her grandchildren, Patrick (Sarah) Sea, Annie (Derek) Hood, Claiborne Sea, Cassie (Cody) Christopher, Adam Stinnett, Dylan Stinnett, Chesna Stinnett, Corey Downing, Casey Hatchell and Jesse Hatchell; her great-grandchildren, Austin Downing, Ayden Downing, Sam Hood, Easton Christopher, Ryan Christopher, Elliot Sea and Carter Sea.
Private services will be held for Barbara at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.