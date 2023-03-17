LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Barbara Royalty Stratton Pennington, 83, will be 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of service March 25 at the funeral home. Freedom Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg will provide a meal following the service. Pennington died Saturday, March 11.

