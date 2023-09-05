Barbara Reynolds Goodrich, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Friday, August 25, 2023. Barbara was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on November 10, 1945, to the late Robert Reynolds and Estelle Peyton Wingate.

She was a graduate of Woodford County High School. Barbara was an office manager for many years with Kentucky Check Advance, but her main joy was being a Memaw. She also enjoyed spending time with her grand dogs — especially Alice.  

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription