Barbara Ann Yeast Sudduth Rucker, age 82, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Mrs. Rucker was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on May 1, 1938, to the late Harvey Jewell Yeast and Ida Lee League Yeast. She retired from American Wire Production after serving many years as an administrative assistant.

In her younger years, she enjoyed time spent bowling, painting, reading and riding a motorcycle. With a talent for giving much-needed reality checks, Barbara was a woman who provided guidance, love and support to her friends and family. She will be lovingly remembered for her big heart and natural caregiving ability. 

She is survived by her husband, Walter Thomas Rucker; daughters, Denise Sudduth Kennedy (Steven) and Johna Sudduth; stepchildren, Kim Woolums and Christopher Rucker (Phillip Travis); brother, Carlos Yeast; sisters-in-law, Patty Yeast and Carolyn Yeast; grandchildren, Peyton Tristan Sudduth, Jessica Woolums, Jacob Woolums and Jordan Woolums. She was also blessed with one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Warner Sudduth; brothers, Larry Wayne Yeast, Ronald Lee Yeast and Michael Jewell Yeast. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

