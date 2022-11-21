Barbara Jayne McDowell Semones, 82, passed away at her home, November 20, 2022, following a short illness.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with her service following at 11 a.m. Her son, Buddy Semones, will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, immediately following the ceremony.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Semones, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 23
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
11:00AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Nov 23
Visitation
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 23
Interment
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
12:00PM
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery
2875 Flat Creek Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription