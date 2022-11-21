Barbara Jayne McDowell Semones, 82, passed away at her home, November 20, 2022, following a short illness.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with her service following at 11 a.m. Her son, Buddy Semones, will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, immediately following the ceremony.
Barbara was born in Alexandria, Kentucky, to the late Rube and Catherine Osborne McDowell. She was a retired farmer and homemaker. Barbara enjoyed planning and cooking large meals for her family and friends for many different occasions. She loved planning birthday parties, graduation celebrations, weddings, and many different holiday meals.
Christmas was her favorite holiday, decorating with lights and multiple Christmas trees gave her great joy. She was united in marriage to Alvin Semones and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. She was a longtime member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Barbara is survived by her four loving children, Nicole Casey Anderson (Jake), Martie Semones Kupchinsky (Gary), Regina Semones Shields (Ricky) and Buddy Semones (Sonya); two sisters, Judie Harrod and Mickie McDowell; sister-in-law, Arbadella Shelton; 11 grandchildren, Nicole Casey (Jake), Dustin Casey (Alexandra), Evan Kupchinsky, Lashbrooke Jayne Davidson (Alex), Kelly Cammack (Matt), Timmy Shields, Tiffany Shields, Kayla Semones, Jordan Semones, Zachary Semone and Cole Semones; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Rube and Catherine Osborne McDowell; her husband, Alvin Semones; and brothers-in-laws, Forrest Harrod and W.C Semones.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Semones, Zachary Semones, Evan Kupchinsky, Rusty Harrod and Michael Harrod.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 2875 Flat Creek Road, P.O. Box 1538, Frankfort, KY 40601.
