Always fond of surprises, Barbara Allen Hill Snyder did so for the first time on Mother's Day of 1935 when her early arrival forced her parents, William Clyde and Mary Gladys (Allen) Hill, to double back to her grandparent's farm near Peachland, North Carolina.
Born at the same farmhouse that had given shelter to the births of the previous generation, Barbara would spend many a hot Carolina summer immersed in play with her cousins, lending a recalcitrant hand at the homestead, telling jokes and stories in the muggy dusk, and singing gospel tunes with her grandparents.
In fourth grade, Barbara met her dear friend, Gloria Esthus, with whom the trials and triumphs of growing up in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, were shared. Blessed by parents who treasured education, Barbara graduated from Wake Forest University with a B.A. in Psychology, anxious to make a difference in the world.
After a trying year as a social worker in Eastern North Carolina, Barbara, ever full of moxie, called the superintendent of schools in Newport News, Virginia and proceeded to talk herself into a job teaching junior high history. Her years in the Virginia Beach area yielded a crop of life-long friends who cherished Barbara's joie de vivre and incisive wit.
It was there too where she met the love of her life, Major Frederick J. Snyder, USMC, whom she wed in August of 1966. Together they turned an ordinary life into one of adventure as they traveled the U.S. and the globe, enjoying their friends and treasuring one another until Fred's death in 2013.
Barbara's legacy includes the dear friends she made as well as her children and grandchildren. However, her primary legacy was her abiding faith in God. It was her love for God that granted her peace in times of trial and shepherded her gracefully into His embrace at her death this December 17th.
Barbara is survived by her loving family, her daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Dan Helton, of Bloomington; her son and daughter-in-law, Lincoln and Laura Bartlett Snyder, of Louisville, Kentucky; two brothers, Dennis Hill, of Durham, North Carolina, and Doug (Christi) Hill, of Atlanta, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Alex (Hannah) Helton, Matt Helton, Andy Helton and Sydney Snyder.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home, 4150 E. Third St. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be given at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.