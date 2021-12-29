Always fond of surprises, Barbara Allen Hill Snyder did so for the first time on Mother's Day of 1935 when her early arrival forced her parents, William Clyde and Mary Gladys (Allen) Hill, to double back to her grandparent's farm near Peachland, North Carolina.

Born at the same farmhouse that had given shelter to the births of the previous generation, Barbara would spend many a hot Carolina summer immersed in play with her cousins, lending a recalcitrant hand at the homestead, telling jokes and stories in the muggy dusk, and singing gospel tunes with her grandparents.

In fourth grade, Barbara met her dear friend, Gloria Esthus, with whom the trials and triumphs of growing up in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, were shared. Blessed by parents who treasured education, Barbara graduated from Wake Forest University with a B.A. in Psychology, anxious to make a difference in the world.

After a trying year as a social worker in Eastern North Carolina, Barbara, ever full of moxie, called the superintendent of schools in Newport News, Virginia and proceeded to talk herself into a job teaching junior high history. Her years in the Virginia Beach area yielded a crop of life-long friends who cherished Barbara's joie de vivre and incisive wit.

It was there too where she met the love of her life, Major Frederick J. Snyder, USMC, whom she wed in August of 1966. Together they turned an ordinary life into one of adventure as they traveled the U.S. and the globe, enjoying their friends and treasuring one another until Fred's death in 2013.

Barbara's legacy includes the dear friends she made as well as her children and grandchildren. However, her primary legacy was her abiding faith in God. It was her love for God that granted her peace in times of trial and shepherded her gracefully into His embrace at her death this December 17th.

Barbara is survived by her loving family, her daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Dan Helton, of Bloomington; her son and daughter-in-law, Lincoln and Laura Bartlett Snyder, of Louisville, Kentucky; two brothers, Dennis Hill, of Durham, North Carolina, and Doug (Christi) Hill, of Atlanta, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Alex (Hannah) Helton, Matt Helton, Andy Helton and Sydney Snyder.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home, 4150 E. Third St. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be given at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com

