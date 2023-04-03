Barbara Sue Daniel Brewer, age 76, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023. Services will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Everett Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Barbara Brewer.jpeg

Barbara Sue Brewer

Mrs. Brewer was born in Frankfort on June 28, 1946, to the late Robert Lee Daniel and Crystal Pinkie Patrick Daniel. She retired from Fruit of the Loom. Mrs. Brewer was a member of Faith Baptist Church and her greatest enjoyment was her faith, family and animals.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Brewer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription