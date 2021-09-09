Barbara Sutton Salyers

Barbara Earle Yeast Sutton Salyers, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Barbara was born in Lexington on March 8, 1943, to the Dwight Goldman “Tasty” Yeast and Jeannette Hillis Yeast. She retired from the Franklin County Board of Education. Barbara was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and enjoyed being active in her church.

Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family, especially at the parks with her grandkids, family game nights, and hosting Christmas dinner. 

She is survived by her sons, Dwight “Duffy” Sutton (Anita), Jeff Sutton (Kim), Mike Sutton, Stephen Sutton (Stacie); brother, Fred Daniel Yeast (Paula); and by grandchildren, Ryan, Cody (Jessica), Logan (Jenna), Bailey (Seirra), Hunter, Reagan, Aaron, Brooke, Chase, Peyton, Sabrina, and Skyler; and by one-great grandchild, Fern. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luke Blackburn Salyers, Jr. 

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara’s memory to Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

