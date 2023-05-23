LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Barbara Suzanne Kauffman, 92, are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Kauffman died May 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Kauffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

