Celebration of life gathering for Barbara Thomas Warnick, 64, Frankfort, will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. She passed away at her home on Wednesday.

Barbara Thomas Warnick.jpeg

Barbara Thomas Warnick

Barbara was the daughter of Carolyn Leigh Thomas and the late Marvin “Boots” Thomas. She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on January 26, 1958. Barbara worked for the Frankfort school system as a Special Education Aid. She was preceded in death by her father.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Warnick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription