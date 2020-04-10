LAWRENCEBURG — Private services for Barbara Lee (Cotton) Walker, 82, wife of James Nelson Walker, will be observed. Burial will be in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Walker died Thursday in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription