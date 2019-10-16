Barbara Wells

Barbara Elizabeth Finnell Wells, age 86, of Destin, Florida, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on Jan. 20, 1933, to her parents, Ralph Forsythe and Hovey Hershberg Finnell.
Barbara grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky, before attending Center College in Danville, Kentucky, where she met and married Ray Wells, Sr.
Ray served our country in the U.S. Air Force. They lived on and near several bases before moving to their last base, Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee, Massachusetts, near Springfield.
After ending their military family tenure, Ray finished college in Syracuse New York and worked in advertising before relocating his family to Nashville, Tennessee. It was here, in Nashville that Ray and Barbara raised their family, with Barbara as the loving and doting home maker for 14-15 years before she and Ray relocated to Destin, Florida, to enjoy retirement.
Barbara was an avid volunteer and served the Nashville Diocese. She had converted to Catholicism to be joined in marriage. Barbara also enjoyed politics and actually served several Gubernatorial candidates in Tennessee. For the last 10 years, Barbara enjoyed worship at United Methodist Church of Destin.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ray Wells Sr.
Barbara is survived by her son, Ray Wells Jr. and his wife Renee as well as their son and her grandson, Nick Wells, all of Austin, Texas; her daughter, Lisa Wells-Riley and her son (Barbara’s grandson) Ben Wells and Ben’s wife, Patty Wells as well as two great-granddaughters, Skylar Wells and Haylie Wells, all of Old Hickory, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held in the Frankfort Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice, on behalf of Barbara Elizabeth Finnell Wells. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.