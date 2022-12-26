LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Barry Dean Simpson, 60, husband of Sherry Simpson, will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Simpson died Sunday, Dec. 25.

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

