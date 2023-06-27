Services for Barry Gardner Knight, 79, husband of Brenda Knight, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Clark Funeral Home in Versailles. Burial will be private with family. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Knight died Monday, June 26, in Lexington.

Service information

Jun 29
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 29, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
241 Rose Hill Ave
Versailles, KY 40383
Jun 29
Visitation
Thursday, June 29, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
241 Rose Hill Ave
Versailles, KY 40383
