Barry Lynn Jett, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Mary Jett.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Jett (Veronica Feth); his sister, Brenda Roberts (Larry); his niece, Laura Fallis (Bryn); his nephew, Reed Roberts (Miranda); and his grandnephews, Hayden and Hudson Fallis.

Jett, Barry pic.jpg

Barry Jett

Barry was a native of Frankfort, Kentucky. He graduated with a masters from Eastern Kentucky University in Public Administration in 1980. From 1979 to 1983, Barry worked in the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

Barry moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1983, to attend Xavier University and graduated with a masters in Hospital and Healthcare Administration in 1985. He worked as the Director of Risk Management at Christ Hospital until 1997, when he then took a job in Denver, Colorado, as the Director of Risk Management for Centura Health.

In 2003, he moved to Tampa, Florida, where he was the Corporate Director of Risk Management for University Community Health. Mesa, Arizona, was Barry's next move in 2008, when he took a job as the Director of Risk Management of IASIS Mountain Vista Medical Center.

From 2012 to 2013, he lived in Corvallis, Oregon, where he worked as Manager of Risk Operations for Samaritan Health System. Barry's last job before retirement was Director of Risk Management/Compliance Program for Powell Valley Healthcare. He moved back to Lexington, Kentucky, to enjoy his retirement closer to family.

Barry had many hobbies and passions. including fishing Elkhorn Creek with his son, Brandon; several sports such as golf, tennis, racquetball; and a love of Kentucky basketball.

He also had a deep love of traveling and music. Barry was generous and funny; his sense of humor was one of his greatest attributes. He never met a stranger in his travels.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, www.bgcarenav.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription