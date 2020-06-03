Memorial services for Barry Kent Winkle, 65, of Frankfort will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Todd Lester will officiate. Barry died unexpectedly Friday at his home.

A native of Owenton, Barry worked as an electrician/maintenance for GE Frankfort, Interplex Plastics, Arts Electric, Jones Plastics and Voith Fabrics. He was a former Elder of Bridgeport Christian Church and current member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf and working in his garden.

He was preceded in death by parents, Nelba and Robert Haydon and Kenneth Winkle.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Winkle; Micah (his best friend and dog); son, Bryan (Alena) Winkle; grandchildren, Eden, Eli and Ezra Winkle; siblings, Marcia Lewis, Kenny Winkle, Paula Satterwhite, Nanette Miller; and stepsister, Heather Norwood.

Note: Due to the reopening requirements surrounding COVID-19, we are required to limit our building capacity to 33 percent, therefore, you may not be allowed to enter as soon as you arrive and may be asked to wait in line. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged of all attendees as we prioritize your safety.

