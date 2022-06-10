Services for Barry Lee Marston, 74, will be noon Saturday, June 18, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service June 18 at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Marston died Wednesday.

