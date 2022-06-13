Frankfort – Barry Lee Marston, age 74, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Services will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at noon with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Committal services will be private. Visitation will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Saturday.
Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 18, 1947, he was the son of Chester and Emily Hammond Marston. Barry first lived in the Pleasant Home Community but grew up on a farm in the Cull Community of Owen County.
He graduated from Owen County High School in 1965 and graduated from Georgetown College in 1969 with a B.S. degree in chemistry and a minor in physics. Shortly after graduation, Barry went to work at the Indiana Army ammunition plant as a supervising chemist.
In 1971, he began a 25-year career in forensic science at the Kentucky State Police Crime Laboratory in Frankfort, where he retired. Barry was recognized as an expert witness in several forensic specialties in local, state, and federal courts.
He attended several training schools including the FBI and ATF laboratories in Washington, D.C., and did a lot of work with NMR Spectroscopy in the field of Arson Analysis. He was a former member of the Midwestern Association of Forensic Scientists and the Southern Association of Forensic Scientists. For about 30 years, he and his wife owned and managed several rental properties in Frankfort.
Barry was a Baptist Deacon from an early age and had been active in several Baptist churches. He was a member of the Discipleship 101 Sunday School Class and the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Barry had a lot of varied interests including gardening, fishing, genealogy and family history.
He had several genealogical articles and a book published. He was a member of the Kentucky Historical Society, life member of the Owen County Historical Society, former member of the Tidewater Genealogical Society, and the Kentucky Genealogical Society for over 40 years, having served as the Vice President and Board member.
He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, National Genealogical Society, and Kentucky Public Retirees.
Barry is survived by his wife of 53 years, bestfriend and business partner, Donna Marston; son, Aaron Marston; siblings, Dr. Bruce Marston (Mary Ann) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Sherry Lyons (David), of Owenton, Kentucky; and by several nieces and cousins.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Gray, Jim Terry, Jim Wallace, Jimmy Marston, Mike Marston, and Greg Doss. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Stewart, Jerry Wainscott and Daniel Preston.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church Discipleship 101, or Gideons International.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.