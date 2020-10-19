A celebration of life for Barry Scott Bingham, 61, will be 6 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Bingham died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Barry Bingham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription