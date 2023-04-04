LAWRENCEBURG — A celebration of life service for Barton Ashley Reivitt, 46, husband of Chanda M. Reivitt, will be 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Reivitt died Monday, April 3, at his home in Lawrenceburg. 

To plant a tree in memory of Barton Reivitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

