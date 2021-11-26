Services for Beachard Wayne Richardson, 57, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Nonesuch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Richardson died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Beachard Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

