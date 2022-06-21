Services for Beatrice Broyles, 91, Frankfort, will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until service time. Private burial will follow. Mrs. Broyles passed away June 18. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Broyles; and son, Thomas Broyles.

Survivors include daughters, Teresa Ellis (Jack) and Kimberly Kain; son, Bill Broyles; grandchildren, Michael Sorg, Scott Broyles, Alex Kain, Lucas Williams, Lucy Broyles; great-grandchildren, Nicklas Broyles and Tyler Broyles; brothers, Jimmie Rogers, David Rogers and Larry Rogers.

The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff at Morning Pointe for their kindness and care during her eight years living there, with special thanks to Denice Lofton.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolences. 

To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Broyles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription