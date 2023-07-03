Beatrice Lee Hensley

Beatrice Lee Hensley, 94, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, peacefully at her home by her loving children. Beatrice was born in Lexington, Ky., on May 26, 1929, to the late Ben and Bertha Ann Onana Willhoite. Beatrice was a devout Christian, who would always witness for others and invite them to Christ. She loved playing cards, specifically rummy. 

Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Morgan Hensley; her parents; one son, Jackie Payne; three sisters; Janie, Doris and Thelma; four brothers; Edgar, JT, Benny and Bill.  

Service information

Jul 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 6, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 6
Visitation
Thursday, July 6, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Jul 6
Burial
Thursday, July 6, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
