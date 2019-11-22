Beatrice Robison, 88, of Leesburg, Florida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida.
Beatrice was the daughter of the late Evan and Hazel Browning. Service will be Dec. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mt Zion Christian Church, 225 Mount Zion Road, Frankfort. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3250 Versailles Road, Frankfort, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.