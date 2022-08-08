LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Rebecca Denise "Becky" VanWinkle, age 30, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral Home. She died Saturday.

