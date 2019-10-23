Services for Benjamin Robinson Sr., 61, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the 2 p.m. service Thursday. Condolences at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. He passed away Oct. 13.

